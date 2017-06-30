Oregon is ending last-minute scheduli...

Oregon is ending last-minute scheduling for retail, hospitality workers

Read more: WNED

Some Oregon shift workers will now know their schedules in advance, thanks to a new law passed by the state's legislature on Thursday. The law, which applies to retail and hospitality companies with 500 employees or more, mandates that employers provide at least a week's notice about shift scheduling.

Chicago, IL

