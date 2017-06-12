Oregon House passes $550 million tax bill to fund Medicaid
Lawmakers in the Oregon House voted Thursday to pass a $550 million health care tax plan they said was necessary to prevent cuts to the state's Medicaid program. The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, includes a tax increase on hospitals and new taxes on health insurance plans.
