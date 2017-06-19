Oregon highway funding bill thrown in...

Oregon highway funding bill thrown into peril as deadline looms

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

State lawmakers drafting a multibillion-dollar package of infrastructure upgrades say the plan is in jeopardy and may not pass this year. Failing to pass the proposal would mark the second time in two years that a transportation package has been drafted only to die without a vote , dealing a major blow to the agendas of Gov. Kate Brown and other top Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Mon frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Mon spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC