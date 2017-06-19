Oregon highway funding bill thrown into peril as deadline looms
State lawmakers drafting a multibillion-dollar package of infrastructure upgrades say the plan is in jeopardy and may not pass this year. Failing to pass the proposal would mark the second time in two years that a transportation package has been drafted only to die without a vote , dealing a major blow to the agendas of Gov. Kate Brown and other top Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Mon
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC