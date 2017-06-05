Oregon high court to be majority female

Oregon high court to be majority female

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

When the Oregon Supreme Court gavels in to start its next session, it will mark a quiet milestone that few Oregonians will notice. Gov. Kate Brown appointed Appeals Court Judge Rebecca Duncan to the bench in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May '17 NationalEclipseCom 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC