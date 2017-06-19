Oregon Governor, AG, Judges Promote "Sanctuary State" Bill For Illegal Aliens
Oregon governor Kate Brown, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Multnomah County circuit court judge Nan G Waller were all on hand last week to testify in favor of HB 3464 , which would codify Oregon as a "sanctuary state" for illegal aliens. This comes after Governor Brown issued an executive order on the matter back in February , in response to Trumpism.
