Oregon Governor, AG, Judges Promote "Sanctuary State" Bill For Illegal Aliens

Oregon governor Kate Brown, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Multnomah County circuit court judge Nan G Waller were all on hand last week to testify in favor of HB 3464 , which would codify Oregon as a "sanctuary state" for illegal aliens. This comes after Governor Brown issued an executive order on the matter back in February , in response to Trumpism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.