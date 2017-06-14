Oregon employees help pay for pension fund under Senate bill

Democratic leaders have settled on a new and controversial method to shave the crippling increases in pension costs for public employers forecast over the next six years: employee cost-sharing. The plan, along with other cost-containment measures proposed Monday, is the opening gambit in the end-of-session legislative tug of war over new revenue proposals and the effort to plug the state's $1.4 billion general fund deficit.

