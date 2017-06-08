Oregon Economist Projects Cannabis Sales to Rival Colorado's, But...

Oregon Economist Projects Cannabis Sa...

Oregonians smoke weed at a higher rate than Washington residents, and have large concentrations of pot shops in the biggest cities-especially Portland. A state economist says strong cannabis sales indicate that Oregon could collect $156 million in marijuana taxes over the next two years-but cautions that supply shortages and the fluctuating cost of weed make those projections "highly uncertain."

