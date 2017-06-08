Oregon Economist Projects Cannabis Sales to Rival Colorado's, But...
Oregonians smoke weed at a higher rate than Washington residents, and have large concentrations of pot shops in the biggest cities-especially Portland. A state economist says strong cannabis sales indicate that Oregon could collect $156 million in marijuana taxes over the next two years-but cautions that supply shortages and the fluctuating cost of weed make those projections "highly uncertain."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC