Oregon Ducks football coach takes light-hearted shot at Notre Dame after flipping Braden Lenzy

Once the dinosaurs of generating social media buzz , the Oregon Ducks football program has put Twitter and Instagram to good use when it comes to reaching out to recruits. Head coach Willie Taggart tweets out a customary, "ring, ring, ring" tweet to signal a new commitment, co-offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has an active Twitter account and coach Keith Heyward used social media Wednesday to take a playful jab at Notre Dame.

