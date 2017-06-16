Oregon driver's licenses will get a third non-binary gender option
The Pacific Northwest state is the first in the country to offer a third non-binary gender option on ID cards. A note on the official Oregon DMV website says starting in July you can select "X," or "M" or "F" as the sex identifier on forms for official identification.
