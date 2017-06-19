Oregon Democrats throw in the towel o...

Oregon Democrats throw in the towel on corporate tax plan, pension reforms this session

Democratic leaders conceded on Thursday morning that they've given up on making major changes to Oregon's business tax system until at least 2019. Gov. Kate Brown said that also means the state will not move ahead with any significant effort to rein in public pension costs this session.

