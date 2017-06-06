Oregon Beer News, 06/06/2017
Today is the 73rd anniversary of D-Day , the invasion of Normandy which was the turning point of World War II on the Western Front. That is worth toasting today, with the Oregon beer news for this Tuesday, June 6. As usual, I'll be periodically updating this post throughout the day, so check back often for the latest news.
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
