Oregon becomes first US state to issue nonbinary gender on IDs

Beginning in July, Oregon driver's licenses and state IDs will allow applicants to choose M, F, or X for their gender designation. This follows an open comment period where the overwhelming majority of commenters praised the proposed legislation.

Chicago, IL

