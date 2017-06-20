Oregon acknowledges contaminated marijuana still reaching consumers
Nine months after Oregon issued the toughest rules in the nation to keep pesticide-tainted marijuana off store shelves, the state acknowledges that some contaminated products continue to reach consumers. Oregon, like other states with legal marijuana, wrote its own rules to crack down on pesticides in cannabis production.
