New untested rape kits increase despite efforts in Oregon - Sun, 18 Jun 2017 PST
The number of new untested rapes kits in Oregon has continued to increase despite efforts to process an old backlog faster. Half of the 2,800 untested rape kits sent to Utah last year have been processed, but that work was not enough to put the state back on track, the Statesman Journal reported .
