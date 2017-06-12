New untested rape kits increase despi...

New untested rape kits increase despite efforts in Oregon - Sun, 18 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The number of new untested rapes kits in Oregon has continued to increase despite efforts to process an old backlog faster. Half of the 2,800 untested rape kits sent to Utah last year have been processed, but that work was not enough to put the state back on track, the Statesman Journal reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC