New records show why FBI, DOJ forced Oregon to end Kitzhaber inquiry

Newly released documents make clear just how uncomfortable FBI and U.S. Justice Department officials were in 2015 when Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum tried to participate in a joint investigation of former Gov. John Kitzhaber. Correspondence between leaders at the agencies, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive Wednesday in response to a records request originally submitted in 2015, shows federal officials worried about Rosenblum's conflicts of interest, given her duty to represent Kitzhaber's office and other state officials under investigation.

Chicago, IL

