New Oregon law will screen patients for suicide risk before release - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST

New Oregon law will screen patients for suicide risk before release

Hospitals in Oregon will no longer be able to release patients who come into the emergency room in mental health crisis without first taking steps to prevent suicide and find treatment. A new state law going into effect this fall requires hospitals that see patients for mental health treatment to have a protocol at discharge to assess suicide risk, capacity for self-care and the need for outpatient treatment, along with a transition plan and a timetable for follow-up appointments, the Daily Astorian reported.

Chicago, IL

