Nevada man sentenced for coercing 2 Oregon runaways into prostitution
A Las Vegas man will spend over 6 years behind bars for coercing two girls to travel from Oregon to Nevada to work as prostitutes. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 20-year-old Anthony Antonio Lewis admitted he convinced two minor girls to leave Oregon to become prostitutes in Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC