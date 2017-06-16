More states are registering voters automatically. Here's how that affects voting.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A sign that reminds people to update their address with their voting registration is seen at the booth of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee in Tysons Corner, Va., in 2016. Late last month, the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill that would automatically register qualified state residents to vote.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|13 hr
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
