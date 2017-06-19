More Oregon bribery charges land in energy scandal
Martin Shain was indicted Thursday, June 22, 2017, on accusations he bribed an official at the Oregon Department of Energy. The Seattle-based consultant also faces racketeering, theft, and tax evasion charges in connection with his brokering of state energy tax credits.
