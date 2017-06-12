Medical marijuana tax theft leads to Oregon Department of Revenue employee arrest
A supposed missed tax payment by a medical marijuana dispensary owner in Klamath Falls leads to the arrest of an Oregon Department of Revenue employee. Due to federal regulations, Ed Medina of the 'A Better Way Medicinal Alternative' dispensary has to pay his taxes by way of money orders.
