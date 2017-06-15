Man charged in theft of stabbing vict...

Man charged in theft of stabbing victim's ring once a hero

In surveillance video and photos viewed far and wide, a man is seen walking off with a backpack in the chaos of last month's horrifying MAX attack. It belonged to Ricky Best, one of three men stabbed - two fatally - while trying to protect two girls from a man shouting racial epithets at them.

