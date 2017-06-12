Looking ahead on Father's Day to the ...

Looking ahead on Father's Day to the USATF Outdoor Championships: Oregon track & field rundown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Galen Rupp, the best distance runner Portland ever has produced , will run what is expected to be his final race on a a track on U.S. soil at this week's USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships. He is entered in the 10,000 meters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,863,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC