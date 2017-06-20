Legacy Health waives medical costs for MAX stabbing victim
To honor his heroism during last month's horrific attack on a MAX train, Legacy Health has waived all medical costs for surviving stabbing victim Micah Fletcher . Fletcher briefly choked up as he told Brown how much the waiver meant to him and his family.
