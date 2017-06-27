Lawmakers: Now's your chance to move Oregon forward

House Minority Leader Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte; House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland; and House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, at the Oregon State Capitol as the session began. House Minority Leader Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte; House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland; and House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, at the Oregon State Capitol as the session began.( As The Oregonian reported last week , efforts to fix our broken tax system officially broke down, forcing our state to wait even longer for the revenue changes we need to strengthen our schools and increase access to childcare, health care and higher education.

