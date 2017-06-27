Lawmakers: Now's your chance to move Oregon forward
House Minority Leader Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte; House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland; and House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, at the Oregon State Capitol as the session began. House Minority Leader Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte; House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland; and House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, at the Oregon State Capitol as the session began.( As The Oregonian reported last week , efforts to fix our broken tax system officially broke down, forcing our state to wait even longer for the revenue changes we need to strengthen our schools and increase access to childcare, health care and higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC