Kate Brown: Oregon will press Paris climate accords

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was in Sacramento Tuesday with her counterparts from California and Washington as well as the prime minister of Fiji to affirm their commitment to the Paris global warming agreement after the Trump administration's decision to pull the United States out of the deal. All three states have joined the Climate Alliance, a coalition of states and localities that are banding to reduce greenhouse emissions and uphold the Paris accords.

