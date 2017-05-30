K-12 education budget shows costs of legislators' inaction: Editorial Agenda 2017

The K-12 education budget approved by the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means education subcommittee Thursday would -- in functional states, at least - seem like great news. The committee is recommending allocating at least $8.2 billion in general fund and lottery dollars for the coming biennium to Oregon's school districts - an 11 percent increase over the current biennium's allocation.

