Judge who wouldn't marry gays should keep seat, lawyer tells Oregon Supreme Court

7 hrs ago

Marion County Circuit Judge Vance Day has made some mistakes, has learned from them and doesn't deserve to get kicked off the bench, his attorney argued Wednesday before the Oregon Supreme Court. Lawyer Janet Schroer, however, refused to characterize Day's controversial decision not to marry same-sex couples as one of his mistakes.

Chicago, IL

