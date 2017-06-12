Judge who wouldn't marry gays should keep seat, lawyer tells Oregon Supreme Court
Marion County Circuit Judge Vance Day has made some mistakes, has learned from them and doesn't deserve to get kicked off the bench, his attorney argued Wednesday before the Oregon Supreme Court. Lawyer Janet Schroer, however, refused to characterize Day's controversial decision not to marry same-sex couples as one of his mistakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Mon
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC