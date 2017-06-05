Judge says federal laws don't protect...

Judge says federal laws don't protect Oregon in timber suit

13 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

The Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act don't shield the State of Oregon from a $1.4 billion timber lawsuit, a judge has ruled. Federal environmental statutes don't protect the state from potential damages in a lawsuit filed by 14 counties and roughly 130 tax districts accusing Oregon's government of insufficiently logging state forests, a Linn County judge ruled Thursday.

