Increased school funding passes Legislature, problems remain
A record-$8.2 billion package to fund Oregon's K-12 public school system - up 11 percent from the current biennium - cleared the Legislature Tuesday in a 31-28 vote by the Oregon House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown. It provides schools with the majority of their funds, almost 70 percent, for the 2017-19 cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC