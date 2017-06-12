Hood to Coast Relay is expanding to Israel, Europe
The race has run from Mount Hood to the Oregon coast, from the Hood Canal to the Washington coast, and even along mountainsides in China - now, the Hood to Coast Relay has its sights set on the rest of the world. Hood to Coast organizers announced Tuesday that they'll be adding a new race in Israel this fall, and are currently working on another in Europe - likely Amsterdam - in the near future, marking a massive expansion of the Oregon brand.
