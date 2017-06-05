Heimlich should not be punished for l...

Heimlich should not be punished for life: Letter to the editor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

According to what I have read in The Oregonian, Luke Heimlich, the Oregon State University Beavers baseball pitcher, made some mistakes when he was 15 years old . Action taken as a result of these misdeeds should be designed to keep the offender from ever doing it again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross 10 hr Pam 1
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC