Health care and retirement make Oregon teachers pricey
High health insurance and retirement costs make teachers more expensive in many Oregon school districts than in Vancouver or Boise, according to a new study by Portland State University's Center for Public Service. And that disparity is likely to worsen as public employers' retirement costs in Oregon jump higher in the next five years to bail the state pension system out of its $22 billion funding deficit.
