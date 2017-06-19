Former Oregon Dept. of Energy employee pleads guilty to racketeering
A former employee of the Oregon Department of Energy admitted to fraudulently obtaining nearly $300,000 in kickbacks from the sale of Business Energy Tax Credits. According to the Oregon Department of Justice, Joseph John Colello pleaded guilty to racketeering, receiving bribes, aggravated theft, tax evasion and official misconduct.
