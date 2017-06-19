Former Oregon Dept. of Energy employe...

Former Oregon Dept. of Energy employee pleads guilty to racketeering

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

A former employee of the Oregon Department of Energy admitted to fraudulently obtaining nearly $300,000 in kickbacks from the sale of Business Energy Tax Credits. According to the Oregon Department of Justice, Joseph John Colello pleaded guilty to racketeering, receiving bribes, aggravated theft, tax evasion and official misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Mon frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Mon spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC