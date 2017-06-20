Federal prosecutors decline to file charges against Kitzhaber, Hayes
After an influence-peddling inquiry that dragged on for 28 months, federal prosecutors said Friday they have pulled the plug on the investigation of former Gov. John Kitzhaber and his girlfriend, Cylvia Hayes. Kitzhaber resigned as governor in February 2015 following revelations Hayes has received more than $200,000 worth of consulting contracts because of her connection to Kitzhaber and others in his office.
