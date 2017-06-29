FBI Agent Indicted For Cover-Up In Shooting Of Oregon Militiaman

An FBI agent was indicted Wednesday on allegations of lying to cover up his role in the shooting of militia leader Robert "LaVoy" Finicum in Oregon last year. Agent W. Joseph Astarita, a 40-year-old Hostage Rescue Team member, allegedly lied about firing twice on Finicum, who was shot to death in the course of an attempted arrest related to the militia's occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in January 2016, reported the Oregonian.

