Family of suspect in Portland stabbing offers condolences
Candles with photos of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, right, and Ricky Best on them are shown at a memorial for the two men in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, The man charged with fatally stabbing the two men and injuring a third who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade, appeared to brag about the attacks as he sat in the back of a police patrol car according to court documents. less Candles with photos of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, right, and Ricky Best on them are shown at a memorial for the two men in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, The man charged with fatally stabbing the two men ... more Jeremy Joseph Christian is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC