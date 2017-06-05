Energy efficiency contractor wins nat...

Energy efficiency contractor wins national award for second year in a row

GreenSavers honored by Energy Star, a program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy GreenSavers, an Oregon home improvement company specializing in insulation and energy-efficiency projects, received the Energy Star Contractor of the Year award for 2017 bestowed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This is the second year in a row that GreenSavers won the Energy Star honor.

