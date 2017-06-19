Editorials from around Oregon
Last week's terse announcement by the U.S. attorney's office in Portland that no criminal charges would be filed against former Gov. John Kitzhaber or his girlfriend, Cylvia Hayes, is the coda to one of the most traumatic episodes in Oregon political history. Kitzhaber's resignation, just five weeks after being inaugurated to an unprecedented fourth term, denied him the place he might have claimed in that history.
