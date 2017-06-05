Eddie Smith, fast-rising Louisiana CB...

Eddie Smith, fast-rising Louisiana CB, includes Oregon State Beavers in top 10

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

It seems odd that less than three months ago the Oregon State Beavers were battling the likes of Tulane, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State and Louisiana-Monroe for the services of 247Sports three-star cornerback Eddie Smith. That thought must be even more strange for the 6-foot, 178-pound defensive back, out of Salmen High School , who has quickly become a red-hot commodity on the recruiting trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May '17 NationalEclipseCom 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC