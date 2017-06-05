Eddie Smith, fast-rising Louisiana CB, includes Oregon State Beavers in top 10

It seems odd that less than three months ago the Oregon State Beavers were battling the likes of Tulane, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State and Louisiana-Monroe for the services of 247Sports three-star cornerback Eddie Smith. That thought must be even more strange for the 6-foot, 178-pound defensive back, out of Salmen High School , who has quickly become a red-hot commodity on the recruiting trail.

