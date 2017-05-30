Eclipse brings optimism and entrepreneurship in rural Oregon
Madras expects as many as 100,000 skywatchers to pack into the city and its immediate surroundings Aug. 21 when the moon passes briefly in front of the sun, turning day into night for just about two minutes. By virtue of its location in the center of the "path of totality," plus the high desert's dependably clear midsummer skies, eclipse hounds believe Madras may be the best place in the world to view the once-in-a-lifetime event.
