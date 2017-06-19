DUII driver who crossed the state line into Oregon wasn't home-free, high court rules
James Edward Keller, then 40 and a Beaverton resident, is pictured here after his 2011 arrest for driving while under the influence of intoxicants. James Edward Keller, then 40 and a Beaverton resident, is pictured here after his 2011 arrest for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC