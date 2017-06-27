Dozens of Oregon children still staying in hotels while awaiting foster care

Lawyers for the nonprofit advocacy group CASA for Children and two young girls in state custody filed new data in their federal civil rights case against the state Department of Human Services in U.S. District Court in Portland. Lawyers for the nonprofit advocacy group CASA for Children and two young girls in state custody filed new data in their federal civil rights case against the state Department of Human Services in U.S. District Court in Portland.( In the past seven months, more than 130 Oregon children have stayed in hotels or offices, sometimes accompanied by unlicensed caretakers, as they await permanent foster care placement, including a 5-year-old who was at a hotel for 55 days, a new federal court filing shows.

