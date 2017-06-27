Dozens of Oregon children still staying in hotels while awaiting foster care
Lawyers for the nonprofit advocacy group CASA for Children and two young girls in state custody filed new data in their federal civil rights case against the state Department of Human Services in U.S. District Court in Portland. Lawyers for the nonprofit advocacy group CASA for Children and two young girls in state custody filed new data in their federal civil rights case against the state Department of Human Services in U.S. District Court in Portland.( In the past seven months, more than 130 Oregon children have stayed in hotels or offices, sometimes accompanied by unlicensed caretakers, as they await permanent foster care placement, including a 5-year-old who was at a hotel for 55 days, a new federal court filing shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC