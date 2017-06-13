Convicted Teen Rapist Guilty in Suburban Portland Killing

A man serving a 14-year prison sentence for the rape of a woman near Autzen Stadium in Eugene has been convicted of killing a woman at a suburban Portland apartment complex. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports jurors deliberated for about four hours Tuesday before finding 20-year-old Jaime Tinoco guilty of aggravated murder in the death of Nicole Laube.

