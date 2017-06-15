Civil rights leader in Oregon promote bills
Presidents of the four branches in Oregon of the NAACP from left, Frederick Edwards, Corvallis branch; Benny Williams, at podium Salem-Keiser branch; Jo Anne Hardesty, Portland branch; and Eric Richardson, Eugene-Springfield branch attend a news conference Monday, June 12, 2017, at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore. The four came to State Capitol to support several bills, including one designed to end racial profiling by police, and to release a report that urges greater inclusiveness of minorities as the state turns to renewable energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|8 hr
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC