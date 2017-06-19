Bend's Pride 2017 was a rainbow celebration

Dontae Blake, 25, of Bend, dances for his friends while listening to Alise King perform at this year's Central Oregon Pride event held Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Drake Park. - Bulletin Dontae Blake, 25, of Bend, dances for his friends while listening to Alise King perform at this year's Central Oregon Pride event held Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Drake Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.