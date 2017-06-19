Bend's Pride 2017 was a rainbow celebration
Dontae Blake, 25, of Bend, dances for his friends while listening to Alise King perform at this year's Central Oregon Pride event held Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Drake Park. - Bulletin Dontae Blake, 25, of Bend, dances for his friends while listening to Alise King perform at this year's Central Oregon Pride event held Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Drake Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC