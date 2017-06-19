Beaverton Mosque Welcomes Train Stabbing Victims' Families

Muslim men and women gathered in the prayer room at Beaverton's Islamic Center of Portland, or Imam Mahdi Center, before prayers to welcome Friday evening's special guests: the family of one of the victims from last month's deadly MAX train stabbings. Taliesin Namkai-Meche's mother and sisters answered questions and remembered the 23-year-old who was killed after a man spewed hate speech toward a Muslim teen and her friend.

