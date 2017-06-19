Beaverton Mosque Welcomes Train Stabb...

Beaverton Mosque Welcomes Train Stabbing Victims' Families

13 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Muslim men and women gathered in the prayer room at Beaverton's Islamic Center of Portland, or Imam Mahdi Center, before prayers to welcome Friday evening's special guests: the family of one of the victims from last month's deadly MAX train stabbings. Taliesin Namkai-Meche's mother and sisters answered questions and remembered the 23-year-old who was killed after a man spewed hate speech toward a Muslim teen and her friend.

Chicago, IL

