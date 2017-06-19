As It Was: Eric Allen, Jr. a " Southern Oregon Journalist
In 1985, Eric Allen, Jr., the prize-winning editor of Medford, Oregon's Mail Tribune, retired. His journalism career spanned 44 years, earning him the title, “Dean of Oregon Editors.” Allen's career has been compared to that of his father, Eric Allen, Sr., who founded and served as dean of the University of Oregon's School of Journalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|2 hr
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC