An Oregon Civil-Rights Pioneer is Helping Big Tobacco Fight Against Raising the Legal Smoking Age

Once the Legislature's leading health care advocate, former Sen. Margaret Carter is now a hired gun for the company formerly known as Philip Morris. Until recently, Oregon appeared poised to join California and Hawaii in raising the legal age for buying tobacco from 18 to 21. Senate Bill 754 drew broad support from public health advocates, including the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Medical Association and the Oregon Nurses Association.

