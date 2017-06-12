Accused Oregon Train Stabber Says He ...

Accused Oregon Train Stabber Says He Was 'Defending' Himself

Jeremy Joseph Christian, who was arrested in the killing of two men and wounding of another aboard an Oregon train last month, claimed in a court appearance on June 7 that he was "defending himself." "Not guilty of anything but defending myself against violent aggression by Micah Fletcher," Christian said, according to the Oregonian , calling out the surviving victim of the stabbing, who was also in the courtroom.

