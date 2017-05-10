Workers win $1 million verdict in racial harassment suit against Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools headquarters on a March 2017 evening. Two workers based there successfully sued the district for failing to respond properly to racial harassment, winning a $1 million verdict against the district A Portland jury on Thursday awarded $1 million to two Portland Public Schools maintenance workers who said they faced a barrage of racial harassment, including being called the N-word and having a noose hung in the workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.